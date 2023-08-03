CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Enormous Fireball Lights Up West Virginia Sky, Believed to be Comet Fragment

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
An enormous fireball mesmerized eyewitnesses as it illuminated the night sky above West Virginia on August 2. The explosion, which momentarily overshadowed the supermoon, was filmed by amateur astronomer Bill Stewart in Ceredo. Experts have determined that this fireball was caused by a fragment of a comet entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

According to Stewart, the fireball appeared at 2:13 a.m. and generated two audible booms. It broke into three distinct fragments, with one remaining bright as it descended. While it is possible that the fragment touched down, no impact was heard.

NASA scientist Bill Cooke suggested that the fireball resulted from a large comet fragment weighing approximately 75 pounds. It entered the Earth’s atmosphere at an altitude of around 50 miles above Kentucky’s town of Krypton, traveling at a speed of approximately 37,000 miles per hour. The object disintegrated about 30 miles above Virginia’s Duffield. The breakup released energy equivalent to approximately 2 tons of TNT, leading to booms and tremors felt in the surrounding area. The fireball itself was approximately five times brighter than a full moon.

Fireballs, also known as bolides, occur when larger-than-average meteors burn up rapidly in the atmosphere due to intense friction. Based on its characteristics, this particular fireball is suspected to be an asteroid fragment. It is possible that meteorites resulting from the fireball’s disintegration may have survived and could be located in the woods near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Over 70 people reported sighting the fireball to the American Meteor Society, spanning from Ohio to Georgia. Witnesses described the fireball as an elegant green ball arcing across the sky before transitioning into a bright gold and disappearing.

The origin of the comet fragment remains unknown, but it is speculated to have originated from the inner solar system’s debris field, which consists of numerous asteroids and comets.

