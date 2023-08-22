Polar Mesospheric Clouds Becoming Brighter and More Visible over Mid-Latitudes

A recent photograph taken from the International Space Station (ISS) shows polar mesospheric clouds, also known as noctilucent or night-shining clouds, becoming brighter and more visible over mid-latitudes. These wispy cloud structures, formed by water vapor freezing into ice crystals in the cold mesosphere, appear at altitudes of just over 80 kilometers (50 miles) and are visible from the ground up to low-Earth orbit.

Traditionally, polar mesospheric clouds have been observed in higher latitude regions during the respective summer months. However, in recent years, they have been increasingly seen in middle latitudes. Scientists are now investigating the reasons behind this change and have proposed two potential mechanisms.

One explanation is an increase in humidity in the mesosphere due to the breakdown of methane into water. The other possible factor is the impact of exhaust plumes from space vehicle launches. These factors may be contributing to the brightness and visibility of polar mesospheric clouds in mid-latitudes.

The photograph captured by an astronaut aboard the ISS on July 9, 2022, provides a unique perspective of these clouds from the vantage point of space. The image shows the clouds illuminated by the Sun at a specific angle, creating a beautiful display of wispy structures against the dark background of space.

Understanding the changes in polar mesospheric clouds is important for studying Earth’s atmosphere and its interactions with various environmental factors. Scientists will continue to investigate these enchanting noctilucent clouds to unravel the mysteries behind their increasing visibility over mid-latitudes.

Sources:

– International Space Station (ISS): The International Space Station is a research laboratory and spaceport in orbit around the Earth that facilitates international collaboration in space exploration.

– NASA: NASA is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government responsible for the civilian space program and aerospace research.