Night at the Gates of Hell: A Retro Zombie-Splattering Game Coming to Consoles

Night at the Gates of Hell, a throwback zombie-splattering game, is making its way to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles on September 8, 2023. Previously released on PC, this game developed by Puppet Combo and published by Torture Star Video offers a nostalgic tribute to Euro Horror zombie movies from the ’70s and ’80s.

In this survival horror adventure, players are transported to the world of Italian zombie horror films that served as the inspiration for the game. The gameplay involves navigating levels, collecting clues, weapons, and items to solve puzzles, and ultimately escaping from or eliminating the hordes of zombies standing between the player and safety.

Night at the Gates of Hell adopts an old-school combat approach, where headshots are the only way to effectively eliminate the various types of zombies encountered. From crazed cultists to flesh-hungry undead, players must demonstrate precision and accuracy to take down these maggot-filled monsters.

Having been well-received on PC, Night at the Gates of Hell has gained popularity since its initial release in 2022. Given its success, the game will now be available on PlayStation consoles, allowing a wider audience of gamers to experience its thrilling gameplay.

If you are a fan of retro horror and zombie-themed games, Night at the Gates of Hell is definitely one to watch out for. Head to the PlayStation Store to add it to your wishlist and get ready to feel the suspense, excitement, and adrenaline of surviving a zombie apocalypse.

