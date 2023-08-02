Nigeria Cracks Down on Illegal Delivery Companies and Logistics Operators

Nigeria’s police force is set to prosecute more than 500 illegal delivery companies and logistics operators for operating without licenses. The General Manager of the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department of NIPOST, Mr. Dotun Shonde, made this announcement during a crackdown on illegal operators in Ilorin, Kwara State.

These operators will face charges for not obtaining operating licenses from the Courier & Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD). Over 200 operators providing courier services without licenses have already been apprehended in various parts of the state, with their motorbikes seized.

The Nigerian Postal Service has been conducting visits to different states to ensure compliance with regulations, with states such as Rivers, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, FCT, Katsina, Niger, Ekiti, and Kwara being visited so far.

It has been revealed that many of these unlicensed operators have been involved in criminal activities like kidnapping and theft. Mr. Dotun urged delivery companies and logistics operators to register and obtain operating licenses from the Federal Government.

Operating licenses are available in four categories: state or special SMEs, regional, national, and international. To register as a delivery company with NIPOST, operators must pay the application fee, submit the required documents, and undergo inspections. Educational qualifications and computer literacy are among the registration requirements.

This crackdown on illegal delivery companies and logistics operators is part of the Nigerian government’s efforts to regulate the industry and ensure the safety and security of courier services.