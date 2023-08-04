The Nigerian Communications Commission Denies Allegations Regarding MAFAB Communications’ 5G Service Launch

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied allegations that MAFAB Communications’ 5G service was not launched, emphasizing that the company’s 5G service is indeed live. The NCC stated that MAFAB obtained its 5G license in February 2022 and officially launched operations in Abuja and Lagos in January 2023. Additionally, MAFAB plans to expand its services to six other cities across Nigeria.

According to the NCC, they closely monitor MAFAB’s operations, and the company provides regular updates on the deployment of their service infrastructure, as required by their license conditions. This contradicts claims made by media entrepreneur Abubakar Sidiq Usman, who alleged that MAFAB failed to roll out its 5G service and violated the condition to launch within one year of approval.

The NCC’s response to these allegations has sparked concerns among some Twitter users who question the authenticity of MAFAB’s 5G launch. They suggest that the regulator should not show favoritism towards industry players. The lack of information about MAFAB’s 5G service, including pricing and tariff plans, on their website has also raised eyebrows.

To address these doubts, it is recommended that MAFAB issue an official statement corroborating the NCC’s claims. Furthermore, sharing feedback from customers could help demonstrate the existence and effectiveness of their 5G service. Failure to take these actions may result in the doubts persisting.

Furthermore, there have been claims that MAFAB is facing financial difficulties after an investment company, Lighthouse Capital, withdrew their funds due to an alleged breach of the equity agreement. In light of these circumstances, it has been suggested that MAFAB may have to consider selling off its spectrum if alternative options fail.

In conclusion, the NCC maintains that MAFAB Communications’ 5G service is operational and refutes the allegations of non-compliance with launch requirements. However, concerns and doubts continue to persist regarding the authenticity and viability of MAFAB’s 5G service until further clarification and evidence is provided.