Nier: Automata Collabs with Goddess of Victory: Nikke in Its Most Unabashedly Horny Crossover Yet

Nier: Automata, the popular and fatalistic video game, is known for its collaborations with various other franchises. From Final Fantasy XIV to Monster Hunter World, the game has made its mark in the gaming world. However, its latest crossover may be its most unabashedly horny collab ever.

The collaboration in question is with the free-to-play sci-fi shooter, Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Developed by Shift Up, this game features buxom girls shooting guns and emphasizes exaggerated jiggling body parts. The collaboration, which launches on September 1, will introduce playable characters from Nier: Automata, including fan-favorites 2B and A2.

The base costumes for 2B and A2 in Goddess of Victory: Nikke pay homage to Nier: Automata’s self-destruction mechanic. When these characters self-destruct in Nier: Automata, their gothic lolita skirts are blown away, revealing their thin spandex outfits. This attention to detail can be seen in the base Nikke outfits for 2B and A2.

According to Tech Raptor, players can acquire 2B through the game’s gacha system, while A2 can be unlocked by reaching rank 10 of Nikke’s Premium YoRha Pass. Unfortunately, Pascal, another character from Nier: Automata, does not receive his own fanservice-fueled trailer.

Additionally, Shift Up has another game in the works called Stellar Blade (formerly known as Project Eve). This PlayStation 5 exclusive is a sci-fi character action game featuring a female protagonist battling a fleet of robots to reclaim a war-torn Earth.

In summary, Nier: Automata’s collaboration with Goddess of Victory: Nikke pushes boundaries with its unabashedly horny theme. Fans of the game and lovers of sci-fi shooters can look forward to playing as their favorite Nier: Automata characters in this crossover.