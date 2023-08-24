Introducing the Nicki Minaj Operator Bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II

The gaming community has reason to celebrate as the Nicki Minaj Operator bundle has been released in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II. This exciting collaboration marks the first time the popular singer and actress has appeared in the Call of Duty franchise.

The Nicki Minaj Operator bundle offers players the chance to play as Minaj herself, along with a range of items inspired by her and her favorite color, pink. These items include a special loading screen, the “Nicki Whip” vehicle skin, and two unique weapon blueprints named “The Baddest” and “Super Freaky.” Additionally, the bundle features a pink tracer pack that modifies the appearance of bullets in the game.

Minaj’s Operator character showcases her signature style with finishing moves that involve leaping into the air to eliminate enemies with her high heels and delivering a powerful slam to the neck. Players will also hear her distinctive voice lines during gameplay, including empowering phrases such as “Trust me, you want this bad bitch on your side” and “You’re dead, bitch!”

The Nicki Minaj Operator bundle is currently available for purchase from the Call of Duty Store for 2,400 Call of Duty Points, equivalent to approximately $20. This pricing aligns with the standard rates for top-tier Operator bundles in the game.

This exciting collaboration between Activision and Nicki Minaj follows their partnership on a trailer for the highly anticipated Modern Warfare II, set to release in 2022. It’s worth noting that Minaj is not the only rapper to be featured in Call of Duty, with Snoop Dogg making a return earlier this year and 21 Savage slated to join the franchise in the future.

Players can expect the Nicki Minaj Operator bundle and others to become available in the upcoming release of Modern Warfare III in November.

