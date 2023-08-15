Developer of Virtual Holocaust Museum Faces Online Harassment

The developer of what is being called the world’s first virtual Holocaust museum, Luc Bernard, has been subjected to a massive wave of online harassment. This includes receiving “hundreds” of death threats from followers of white supremacist and far-right figure Nick Fuentes. Bernard, a French-British video designer based in Los Angeles, is known for his Holocaust-themed game, “The Light in the Darkness.”

Bernard’s virtual museum, entitled “The Voices of the Forgotten,” aims to promote Holocaust education to a wider audience. He believes that by bringing Holocaust content to popular video game “Fortnite,” accessible to hundreds of millions of people, he can make a significant impact. Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, has supported Bernard during the development of his previous game.

Initially, the response to Bernard’s project in the gaming community was positive. However, this changed when Nick Fuentes dismissed the idea during an online livestream and mocked Bernard’s struggles with depression on Twitter. Fuentes, known for his Holocaust denial and antisemitic comments, has a following of young far-right activists called the Groyper Army.

As a result, Bernard became the target of online attacks. His email was hacked, and videos of him on a train to Auschwitz were posted, along with other Holocaust imagery. Despite the harassment, Bernard sees it as a sign that he is making a difference and challenging the far-right ideology. He believes that by entering the gaming community, he is disrupting their territory.

An ironic consequence of the attacks is that they have brought more attention to Bernard’s virtual museum. However, its launch had to be postponed to implement additional security measures. To ensure a safe environment, voice chat and dance moves known as emotes will be disabled in the museum.

Bernard hopes that his virtual museum, like his previous game, will contribute to increasing empathy and understanding. He aims to combat antisemitism and raise Holocaust awareness through his creative projects. Despite the online harassment, Bernard remains dedicated to his work and sees it as a way to make a positive change.