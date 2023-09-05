Niantic Releases Pikmin Finder, a Cute but Limited AR Experiment

Niantic, the studio known for Pokémon Go, has quietly released Pikmin Finder, an AR experiment for your mobile browser. This new game allows players to pluck Pikmin from their surroundings and send them off to collect treasure. However, while it may be cute and charming for a few minutes, Pikmin Finder falls short compared to other Niantic games.

Pikmin Finder is a simplified version of 2021’s Pikmin Bloom and serves as a teaser for the highly anticipated Pikmin 4. The game starts by pointing your phone’s camera at a surface, where you can spot Pikmin stalks sticking out of the ground. By swiping up near them, you can pluck the Pikmin and send them off-screen to find treasure. After a few minutes, they return with the loot.

Unfortunately, Pikmin Finder fails to provide much substance or engagement. It seems to be more of a digital AR equivalent of a fidget spinner rather than a fully fleshed-out game experience. While it might provide some diversion and amusement, it lacks the depth and longevity of other Niantic titles.

Niantic has been facing challenges recently, including layoffs, studio closures, and allegations of internal bias. With the troubled state of the studio, it’s not surprising that Pikmin Finder was released quietly without much fanfare. Niantic is hoping to turn things around with their upcoming AR game, Monster Hunter Now, but they still have various issues to address.

For those interested in a brief and simple AR experience, Pikmin Finder can be accessed on any mobile browser. Just point your camera at a surface and start plucking those adorable Pikmin.

