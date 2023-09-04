Niantic Updates 8th Wall Platform with Generative AI Tools for Developers

Niantic, the company behind popular games like Pokémon Go, is introducing generative AI tools to its 8th Wall platform. This update aims to enhance the development process for creators using Niantic’s services.

The 8th Wall platform, which Niantic acquired 18 months ago, enables developers to build real-world augmented reality (AR) metaverses and provides the necessary tools to create engaging experiences. The integration of generative AI tools, including 8th Wall’s OpenAI and Inworld AI’s modules, will streamline processes and make development easier for creators.

For instance, 8th Wall’s integration with ChatGPT simplifies item generation for developers by providing a more intuitive way to include AI-powered chat functionality. This integration allows users to shape their digital worlds and actively contribute to the content creation process.

Niantic is not the only gaming company venturing into generative AI. Roblox, for example, has recently introduced AI technology to its creators and has received positive feedback regarding its utility in game design.

Niantic has also showcased two sample projects to illustrate the capabilities of generative AI. Inworld’s Rainbow Crunchies allows developers to test AI-based interactions with original characters, while an OpenAI project allows for the application of AI-generated textures to AR objects.

Developers and users alike are excited about the integration of generative AI with augmented reality. By combining these technologies, Niantic is empowering users to shape their own experiences and become architects of their digital worlds.

This update builds upon Niantic’s existing endeavors in AI, such as the mixed-reality experience introduced earlier this year, which involved players interacting with an AI-enabled owl named Wol in Pokémon Go.

Overall, Niantic’s integration of generative AI tools into the 8th Wall platform opens up new possibilities for developers to create immersive and dynamic AR experiences, further blurring the boundaries between the digital and physical worlds.

