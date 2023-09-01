Niantic to Release Monster Hunter Now, Striving to Live Up to Pokémon Go’s Success

Niantic, the company responsible for the popular augmented reality game Pokémon Go, is set to launch a new game called Monster Hunter Now. The game is a collaboration with Japanese video game publisher Capcom and has already been soft launched in select markets.

Pokémon Go was a massive success, drawing in over 250 million people per month at its peak in 2016. In 2021, it still generated $1.21 billion in revenue. Niantic is now faced with the challenge of living up to the expectations set by Pokémon Go’s success.

According to Niantic senior vice president of engineering, Brian McClendon, Monster Hunter Now has the potential to come closer to Pokémon Go’s success than any of Niantic’s previous games. McClendon refers to Pokémon Go as a “success disaster” and acknowledges the challenges they faced in handling the sudden surge of players when the game was first launched.

Niantic has made improvements to their infrastructure and server capabilities to better handle the demands of their games. They have also adapted to the advancements in technology over the past seven years, including the growth of the AR headset market and the development of new positioning and mapping technologies.

Niantic’s map technology, used in their games like Ingress and Pokémon Go, has evolved to offer higher resolution and more accurate maps. Developers can access this technology through Niantic’s Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit (ARDK) or the 8th Wall platform, which Niantic acquired in March. The 8th Wall platform offers a lighter weight development experience in JavaScript.

Looking ahead, Niantic is exploring the integration of generative AI into their AR experiences. McClendon believes that customized experiences for specific geographic locations will be possible with the advancement of AI, but he cautions that this may still be three to five years away.

Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now has big shoes to fill following the success of Pokémon Go, but with their experience and improvements in technology, the game has the potential to captivate millions of players once again.

