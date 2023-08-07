Ni Hsin EV Tech Plans to Conduct Initial Exchange Offering for Electric Vehicle Business

Ni Hsin EV Tech Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Ni Hsin Group Berhad, has announced its plans to conduct an initial exchange offering (IEO) exercise for its electric vehicle (EV) business. The company has signed an IEO agreement with Pitch Platforms Sdn Bhd and a service agreement with Masverse Sdn Bhd.

Pitch Platforms will provide IEO services to NH EV TECH and aim to host the company on its licensed IEO platform, pitchIN. Meanwhile, Masverse will analyze and design the tokenomics for NH EV TECH’s utility token for its IEO on pitchIN.

NH EV TECH focuses on manufacturing, promoting, and marketing various EVs and accessories, with a particular emphasis on smart mobility and sustainable charging solutions for the delivery industry.

To finance the expansion of manufacturing and operational capacities, NH EV TECH plans to raise funds through the issuance of utility tokens to be hosted on the pitchIN platform, which is recognized by the Securities Commission Malaysia.

PitchIN’s CEO, Sam Shafie, believes that the IEO utility token is a suitable fundraising mechanism for projects looking to create and accelerate a community ecosystem. He highlighted the high impact and positive changes that this EV project can bring to the transport system.

Masverse’s CEO, Chiew Kian Kok, emphasized that NH EV TECH’s utility tokens have practical functionalities within a specific ecosystem, rather than being investment-oriented securities. He explained that tokenomics will play a crucial role in providing sustainability and benefits to participants in the project ecosystem.

NH EV TECH’s Managing Director, Khoo Chee Kong, expressed confidence in the prospects of the company’s EV two-wheeler business. He noted that the company has received encouraging interest and feedback from government departments, agencies, and corporate entities regarding the use of EV two-wheelers in various functions.

PitchIN, a digital fundraising and investment hub in Malaysia, while Masverse offers blockchain and Web 3.0 infrastructure solutions and collaborates with educational institutions to drive Web 3.0 education.