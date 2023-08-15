What to Expect from NHL 24

EA Sports releases a new simulation hockey game every year, and fans are eagerly anticipating NHL 24. Last year’s installment brought exciting new features such as crossplay and female hockey players in Hockey Ultimate Team. So, what can we expect from the NHL franchise in 2023?

Firstly, EA has not announced a specific release date for NHL 24 yet. However, based on past patterns, it is likely to release in October. Last year, NHL 23 was released on October 14 and October 15 for NHL 22.

Despite the lack of a release date, EA will be revealing more information about the game in a trailer scheduled to air on August 16.

In terms of the cover athlete, EA confirmed that Avalanche star Cale Makar will grace the cover of NHL 24. Makar, a Stanley Cup champion in the 2021-22 season, also won the Norris Trophy as a young defenseman.

As for console availability, there is no official word on whether NHL 24 will be available for the Nintendo Switch or PC. Last year’s edition was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. EA Sports has not released an NHL game for PC in over fifteen years, with NHL 09 being the last one. Nintendo console users would have to go back to NHL 06 on the GameCube to find an officially licensed EA Sports NHL game.

While there are limited details available, EA has hinted at some new features in NHL 24. A video released on August 11 mentioned the return of crossplay for NHL players. However, it mentioned that an online franchise mode like GM Connected would not be included in the game.

