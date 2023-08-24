NFL Rivals Introduces NFT Purchases in Mobile Game

NFL Rivals, a popular mobile football game developed by Mythical Games, has announced the addition of NFT (non-fungible token) player cards available for purchase through its iOS and Android apps. This feature was previously limited to Mythical’s web-based marketplace. The integration of NFT purchases in the game follows Google’s recent update to its Android Play Store policies, allowing for NFT transactions and in-app integrations.

Players who have reached a user level of 4 or higher can now tap the “Improve My Roster” button on the team roster menu to purchase suggested NFT player cards. While the game currently doesn’t offer a complete marketplace browsing experience, it provides limited suggestions for players to acquire.

In the coming months, Mythical Games plans to test various in-game marketplace integrations, aiming to enable players to both buy and sell NFTs within the iOS and Android game. Currently, users can only sell NFL Rivals NFTs and browse the complete selection of listed NFTs through the web-based Mythical Marketplace. However, purchased NFTs are stored in a user’s Mythical account, which must be connected to the NFL Rivals game in order to activate any NFT functionality. Owned NFT player cards can be added to lineups and used in football games.

To purchase suggested NFTs, players must use the game’s new in-game currency called Credits, which is not a cryptocurrency. Credits can be acquired using fiat currency via the App Store or Play Store. The bundles range from 140 Credits for $1.99 to 7,000 Credits for $99.99.

This approach is similar to the move-to-earn game Stepn, which introduced in-game currency in May specifically for NFT purchases. In Stepn, users are compensated in the MYTH crypto token for listing and selling their owned NFTs.

The NFTs in NFL Rivals have been priced the same for buyers, regardless of whether they are purchased through the mobile game or the web marketplace. In contrast, Stepn prices its iOS game NFTs at least 30% higher to cover Apple’s in-app purchase fees.

Mythical Games confirmed that the NFL Rivals NFTs are minted on the Mythical Chain, an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain, although the company intends to migrate to the Polkadot blockchain.

Since its soft launch in April, NFL Rivals has accumulated over 2 million downloads, and Thursday marked its official worldwide launch ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Sources:

– Mythical Games blog post