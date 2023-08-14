Windows 10’s Start Menu to Highlight the Advantages of Microsoft Accounts to Users

In early 2023, Microsoft began testing Start Menu promotions in its Windows 11 operating system. These promotions have now been incorporated into the release versions of Windows 11 and will soon be launched on Windows 10 systems.

The badges are displayed when users select the profile icon in the Start Menu, providing quick access to important account-related notifications. Logged in Windows users will receive notifications encouraging them to back up their files or protect their memories. Meanwhile, users logged in with a local account will see an error badge, which is Microsoft’s way of getting local account users to switch to a Microsoft account instead.

Local users will be prompted to “sign in to your Microsoft account,” use Microsoft 365 for free, or keep their accounts safer when they click or tap on the profile icon.

Windows 10 customers will also receive these badges on their systems. Microsoft has launched this change in the latest Release Preview build for Windows 10. The change is usually introduced as an optional update on the fourth Tuesday of the month, followed by a mandatory update on the second Tuesday of the following month for all devices running Windows 10.

Windows 11 users can turn off these notifications by going to Settings, selecting Personalization, and toggling “Show account related notifications in Start.” It is likely that Microsoft will introduce a similar setting for Windows 10 devices.

Overall, these badges serve as a way to notify users about the benefits of Microsoft accounts and encourage them to consider upgrading.