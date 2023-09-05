New Spacecraft XRISM Set to Unveil the Secrets of the Universe

The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) is scheduled for launch on September 7, 2023. This joint project between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA, with significant participation from the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to observe the most energetic objects and events in the cosmos to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

One of the key goals of XRISM is to study the evolution of the universe and the structure of spacetime. Through X-ray astronomy, scientists hope to understand how the largest structures in the universe evolve, how matter was distributed through the cosmos, and the impact of massive black holes on galaxy formation.

XRISM will be a valuable addition to ESA’s existing X-ray missions, XMM-Newton and Athena. It will bridge the gap between these missions, with XMM-Newton having been in space for 24 years and Athena scheduled for launch in the late 2030s.

The spacecraft will detect X-ray light emitted from hot and energetic phenomena in the universe, including super-hot gas in galaxy clusters. By studying this X-ray emission, XRISM will provide insights into the total mass of these systems and the formation and evolution of the universe.

XRISM’s observations of galaxy clusters will also provide information about the chemical elements present in the universe. The X-rays emitted by the hot gas within clusters will reveal the composition and enrichment of the universe with heavier elements.

Additionally, XRISM will study individual X-ray emitting objects, such as active supermassive black holes. By measuring the X-ray light from these objects, the mission will contribute to our understanding of how these dense objects warp spacetime and influence their host galaxies.

ESA’s involvement in XRISM includes the allocation of 8% of the available observing time for European scientists. ESA has also provided hardware, scientific advice, and contributions to the Resolve instrument, which will measure the energy of incoming X-ray photons with unprecedented accuracy.

The launch of XRISM will provide new opportunities for scientists to explore the energetic and hidden aspects of the universe, bringing us closer to understanding its origins and mysteries.

