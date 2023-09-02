BMW Unveils Vision Neue Klasse Concept Car at IAA Mobility Auto Show

BMW has introduced its Vision Neue Klasse concept car at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, Germany. This concept car is a preview of an upcoming electric sports sedan that is expected to become the next-generation 3-series, possibly as early as the 2026 model year. The styling of the Vision Neue Klasse pays homage to the iconic BMW Neue Klasse, a vehicle that played a crucial role in the company’s transformation when it was first launched in 1962.

The Vision Neue Klasse concept showcases a retro-futuristic design, combining future technology with classic elements. The front end features a forward-slanted nose and exaggerated kidney-shaped faux grilles, reminiscent of the iconic 2002 model. The concept car also includes a digital grille with pulsing lights, giving the impression of the car “breathing.” The overall profile of the car is clean and sleek, with minimal character lines and large windows that make the interior feel spacious.

Inside the Neue Klasse concept, there is a futuristic, digital-centric design. The dashboard includes a large black panel that serves as a projection screen for BMW’s next-generation iDrive interface. The car also offers a trapezoidal center display and a head-up display for easy access to key information. The interior features midcentury-modern bucket seats with yellow corduroy upholstery, adding a vintage touch.

The Vision Neue Klasse concept marks the debut of BMW’s next-generation electric vehicle platform, which utilizes an 800-volt system and a new battery design with 20 percent higher energy density. BMW has also made improvements in aerodynamics, electric motors, and thermal management to increase the range by up to 30 percent compared to their current EV drivetrain. The company plans to produce the Neue Klasse primarily in Hungary but is considering split production volumes with its US plant to take advantage of federal EV incentives.

BMW is committed to sustainability and aims to minimize the use of fossil fuels in its production facilities. They plan to incorporate a greater amount of recycled materials in their manufacturing process. Additionally, the company is planning a new battery factory in South Carolina.

Overall, the Vision Neue Klasse concept represents a transformative period for BMW as it shapes its electrified future. With its retro-futuristic design and advanced technology, this concept car sets the stage for the next generation of BMW vehicles.

Sources:

– Original Article from Car and Driver

– BMW Press Release