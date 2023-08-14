Why Newton’s Third Law Doesn’t Apply to Every Situation

Newton’s third law of motion states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. However, there are circumstances where this law does not hold true. Unforeseen variables can lead us down unexpected paths.

When the pandemic hit, many people, including myself, were suddenly cut off from their social circles and thrown into an unknown world. The feeling of emptiness and isolation was overwhelming, with no one around for support. Online classes replaced the familiar routine, but the constant repetition of days became wearisome. Stress piled up, and as an eighth-grade student, I struggled to cope.

School never provided us with tools to handle the stress of assignments and deadlines. This lack of preparation led to a disrupted sleep schedule and finding solace in the tranquility of the night. During those hours, I could freely express myself through activities like watching videos, drawing, playing games, and reading books. I cherished this freedom, but it was always short-lived, as the return of daylight brought the responsibilities of the day.

The announcement of face-to-face classes brought relief but also fear. After two years of limited social interaction, would I still be able to act “normal”? Could I navigate deadlines without reminders? Would life go back to the way it was before? The answer was no, because change is constant in the universe.

While I managed to reconnect with my peers, every interaction left me overthinking and seeking validation. Managing deadlines became a challenge, but ironically, social media helped me create a work schedule. The glorification of overworking in the 21st century inspired me to pour my energy into school, but I ended up feeling like an empty shell. Burnout eroded my motivation and hindered my ability to retain knowledge.

Newton’s third law suggested that my actions should yield results, but my test scores mocked my efforts. I questioned what I was doing wrong. Rest seemed like a luxury, but eventually, I recognized its necessity. Rest is not a privilege but a basic need for survival.

As time moves forward, it is essential to remember that Newton’s third law applies to objects, not people. While a good work ethic is important, so is rest. Youth should not be lost in the pursuit of success. Take time to live life and prioritize self-care.