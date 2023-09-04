River City Girls 2 Introduces 4-Player Online Co-op

River City Girls 2 has become a sensation in the beat ’em up genre, offering players a seamless blend of smooth combat, action RPG mechanics, and an engaging storyline. Initially, the game only supported 2-player local co-op, but now it has expanded its co-op features with 4-player local and 2-player online co-op. However, fans were in for a pleasant surprise when WayForward announced the addition of 4-player online co-op for the Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and Steam versions.

With the new update, players will have the ability to create and join 4-player lobbies, which will undoubtedly enhance the excitement of beat ’em action in the game. The intense gameplay experience truly shines with multiple players and enemies filling the screen. Additionally, the game supports cross-play across all platforms with the newly added 4-player online co-op, enabling Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Steam owners to team up with players on different platforms for epic brawls.

It’s worth noting that while the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch versions of River City Girls 2 are limited to 4-player local play, the gaming experience remains thrilling and enjoyable.

To celebrate the introduction of the new update, WayForward has released an impressive trailer that showcases the thrilling action players can expect from the game’s 4-player online co-op. The trailer features high-octane battles, dynamic combat, and stunning visuals, highlighting the essence of River City Girls 2.

River City Girls 2 is available for purchase at $39.99 on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Steam platforms. Additionally, players can immerse themselves in the game’s incredible soundtrack, which can be purchased for $11.49 at various digital music stores, including Amazon.

