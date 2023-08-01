News Corp Australia Utilizing AI to Generate Local Articles

News Corp Australia is utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to produce approximately 3,000 articles per week, according to executive chair Michael Miller. The company’s Data Local unit, led by data journalism editor Peter Judd, uses AI to generate local stories focusing on topics such as weather, fuel prices, and traffic conditions. These articles are published on News Corp’s 75 “hyper-local” mastheads across the country.

It is important to note that although AI is involved in creating these articles, they are still overseen by journalists for quality control purposes. The goal of these articles is to provide service information rather than traditional news stories. They cover updates on fuel prices, court lists, traffic and weather reports, as well as death and funeral notices. Journalists from the Data Local team supervise the information and decisions made by the AI system.

News Corp has found that many new subscribers are initially attracted to the local news coverage provided by the company. These subscribers then engage with national, international, and lifestyle content. The hyper-local mastheads drive 55% of News Corp’s total subscriptions.

In recent years, News Corp has shifted many of its print publications to digital-only formats. The company has also launched new local digital titles, often staffed by a single journalist. These journalists focus on communities with populations of at least 15,000 and actively engage in various local interests. By generating seven new subscriptions per week, these journalists can cover their salaries.

The use of AI in newsrooms in Australia is growing, with organizations like the ABC exploring its potential for enhancing content accessibility. The ABC is particularly interested in AI applications for transcription, text-to-speech delivery, translation, recommendations, and personalization. Nine Entertainment’s official AI policy is yet to be developed.