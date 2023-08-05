The Rise of Generative AI in Media Organizations

The use of generative AI in media organizations is increasing, with News Corp reportedly using AI technology to produce 3,000 Australian news stories per week. However, it is important to note that large language models like GPT-4 predict language rather than producing factual information, raising concerns about the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated journalism.

Content farms, which have long existed in the media industry, can now produce vast amounts of content at an unprecedented speed and scale. News Corp’s use of AI is significant due to its extensive reach in Australia. Although the AI-generated material seems to focus on “service information” like fuel prices and traffic updates, it sets a concerning precedent for the future.

CNET recently faced backlash for publishing articles generated by AI that contained numerous errors, leading to calls for regulation and improved accountability in AI journalism. The broader shift towards digital platforms and surveillance capitalism by mainstream media organizations further complicates the situation. Media corporations’ opposition to privacy reforms suggests prioritization of data-driven monetization strategies over ethical journalism.

One potential consequence of an internet dominated by AI-generated content is the creation of a self-perpetuating loop. Training new AI models solely on AI-generated outputs may lead to a decline in the quality of content, resulting in an overwhelming amount of low-quality material online.

However, AI in media also has positive applications. It can be used to transcribe audio content or generate image descriptions, benefiting the public. Striking a balance is crucial to ensure that AI is used responsibly to enhance accessibility without compromising journalistic integrity.

In Australia, it is crucial to protect journalists from the encroachment of AI on their jobs and foster a strong, sustainable, and diverse media landscape that holds those in power accountable and keeps the public informed. Instead of replicating problems from Silicon Valley, Australia should seek a model that serves its interests and safeguards quality journalism.