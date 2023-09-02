Comet Nishimura: A Celestial Spectacle on the Horizon

A recently discovered comet by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura has caught the attention of NASA and skywatchers worldwide.

Using a standard digital camera, Nishimura detected the comet on August 11. Although currently not visible to the naked eye, NASA has noted its steady increase in brightness since discovery. It is anticipated that the comet may become visible without the aid of telescopes or binoculars in early September as it intensifies on its path towards the Sun.

However, observers should be aware that the comet will be best visible during sunrise or sunset when the Sun’s glare is least obstructive. This celestial body will appear in the constellation Cancer until about September 7, but its visibility will diminish as it ventures closer to the Sun’s intense glare by mid-September.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere eager to catch a glimpse, helpful astronomy apps such as Starwalk or Sky Guide can provide assistance in locating the comet in the sky.

On September 17, the comet will reach its perihelion, the point of closest approach to the Sun. At this time, it will be about 0.22 AU (astronomical units) from the Sun, which is just over one-fifth of the distance between Earth and the Sun. Nishimura takes approximately 435 years to complete a single orbit around the Sun, classifying it as a long-period comet.

Given its proximity to the Sun, there is a possibility that the comet’s nucleus could disintegrate due to intense solar heat. Therefore, observing Nishimura in the coming days may be a rare and captivating experience.

Sources: Cosmos Magazine, NASA