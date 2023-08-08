New Zealand Approves Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

New Zealand’s Commerce Commission has officially given its approval for Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft President Brad Smith announced the news on Twitter, noting that New Zealand is the 41st country to approve the deal. The approval comes after a lengthy deliberation process that began in June 2022.

During the process, concerns were raised about potential anti-competitive behavior resulting from the acquisition. However, the Commerce Commission determined that Activision Blizzard’s games, such as Call of Duty, do not play an essential role in competition with Microsoft in New Zealand.

While the approval from New Zealand is a significant progress, there is still an important hurdle for Microsoft to overcome – the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA has yet to make a final decision on the deal, as it has concerns about Microsoft’s potential advantage in the cloud gaming market. In response to the CMA’s decision to block the proposed acquisition in April 2023, Microsoft has filed an appeal.

Furthermore, the deal is still under consideration in other regions, including Australia. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission is reviewing the acquisition, and progress updates have been suspended at the moment.

It remains to be seen whether New Zealand’s approval will have an impact on Australia’s decision-making process. Nevertheless, Microsoft is now one step closer to finalizing its acquisition plans.