Robot Garbage Bins Roll Through Brooklyn, Spark Human Interaction Study

Robot garbage bins on wheeled disks have been introduced in Brooklyn’s Albee Square, offering convenience for passersby and serving as subjects of a human interaction study. Operated remotely by a team of research students from Cornell University, these bins have fixed cameras to monitor their interactions.

Wendy Ju, an associate professor at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, notes that people are excited to see the robots and quickly grasp their purpose. The “novelty factor” of these motorized bins could attract initial attention and interest, potentially leading to increased engagement in litter reduction efforts, according to Fiona Carroll from the Cardiff School of Technologies.

Interestingly, many individuals have been observed engaging with the bin-bots in a manner reminiscent of human interaction. They speak to them, wave at them, and even treat them as if they were sentient beings. Moojan Ghafurian from the University of Waterloo’s Social and Intelligent Robotics Lab suggests that this tendency to anthropomorphize objects arises from the human urge to interpret behaviors and assign human-like characteristics.

While most interactions have been positive, there have been a few instances of violence and harassment towards the robots, which the researchers believe may stem from people’s feelings towards the New York City government.

Looking ahead, it is expected that more robots with enhanced capabilities, like these wheeled garbage bins, will become increasingly common in our daily lives. Wendy Ju raises thought-provoking questions about how people will interact with these objects if they do not follow traditional human interaction conventions.