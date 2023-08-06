The New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund has recently sold a portion of its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. Currently, the fund owns 57,273 shares of the semiconductor company, representing a 3.4% decrease from the previous quarter. The value of the stake is estimated at $6,265,000.

This move by the New York State Common Retirement Fund follows similar actions taken by other large investors. Wellington Management Group LLP significantly increased its holdings by 183.8% during the first quarter. Additionally, Norges Bank recently acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management and Millennium Management LLC have also added to their holdings in the company.

Several equities research analysts have shared their opinions on Cirrus Logic. Loop Capital downgraded the stock from “buy” to “hold” and lowered their target price to $80. Susquehanna, on the other hand, increased their price objective to $95. Barclays reduced their price objective to $90, while Bank of America raised theirs to $80. Out of the analysts, one has rated the stock as a hold, while nine have given it a buy rating.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. currently has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion. The stock opened at $82.55 on Friday, with a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. Its 1-year low is $61.94, while its 1-year high is $111.15.

In terms of financial performance, Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.60 per share for the most recent quarter. This exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $372.82 million, higher than the expected $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic boasts a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. specializes in developing low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions. Their product offerings include audio codecs, smart codecs, amplifiers, and digital signal processors. With their SoundClear technology, they strive to enhance user experience through features like high-fidelity sound and voice capture.