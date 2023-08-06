New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co.

New York State Common Retirement Fund has acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. during the first quarter, according to a disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 736,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

Other large investors that have recently modified their holdings of Navitas Semiconductor include Citigroup Inc., Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, Vanguard Group Inc., Baird Financial Group Inc., and First Trust Advisors LP.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter and now owns 1,044,876 shares of the stock worth $10,741,000. Additionally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in the company during the first quarter valued at about $319,000, and First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in the first quarter valued at about $8,462,000.

Institutional investors now own 22.70% of Navitas Semiconductor’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Co. opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.63. It has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The fifty-day simple moving average is $9.70 and the 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

In its most recent earnings report on May 15th, Navitas Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.07), beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Analysts expect the company to post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CEO Eugene Sheridan recently sold 23,166 shares of Navitas Semiconductor’s stock at an average price of $10.04. Insiders have sold a total of 79,590 shares of company stock valued at $818,377 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares, with an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.