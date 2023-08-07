New York Governor Announces $12 Million Initiative to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption

Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled a $12 million initiative aimed at driving the development and demonstration of innovative solutions to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and their integration with the electric grid in New York. The program supports the state’s goal of transitioning to zero-emission vehicles by 2035 and achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040.

Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the initiative focuses on advancing well-managed EV charging infrastructure and reducing grid integration costs. It aims to improve the economics of EV ownership for both residential consumers and commercial fleet managers by encouraging research and innovation.

The initiative seeks to explore various options, including bi-directional charging, energy storage, and on-site energy generation, to support the widespread deployment of EVs as beneficial assets for both EV owners and grid operators. The goal is to develop technologies and business models that help reduce energy demand peaks and lower the cost of electric grid upgrades.

In addition, the program emphasizes the importance of successful demonstrations of electric and fuel cell vehicles in hard-to-electrify use cases. By utilizing existing grid infrastructure, these demonstrations contribute to environmental and energy equity.

Interested parties can submit concept papers for consideration until September 12, and the deadline for full proposal submission is November 8. The funding for this initiative comes from the State’s 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund.

For more information and details about the initiative, interested individuals can visit NYSERDA’s website.