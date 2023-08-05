Gathering Organized by Online Influencer Turns Violent in New York City

A gathering organized by online influencer Kai Cenat in New York City turned violent, resulting in injuries and a large police presence. Cenat, a 21-year-old with millions of followers on various social media platforms, had invited fans to meet him in lower Manhattan for a live-streamed event where he would distribute gifts, including PlayStation 5 game consoles.

Approximately 2,000 people gathered in Union Square and its nearby streets in hopes of seeing Cenat. However, the gathering quickly escalated as young men began throwing objects from a nearby construction site. These objects were aimed at both individuals in the crowd and the police, who swiftly responded.

Television footage and photographs captured the chaotic scene, revealing rioters blocking and surrounding vehicles, with some cars being damaged. New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey described the situation, stating that people were injured during the event, including many young individuals.

To disperse the unruly crowd, the presence of a thousand police officers was required. Several individuals, including Cenat, were arrested. Cenat has been taken in for questioning but has not been formally detained yet.

This incident highlights the potential risks associated with large gatherings organized by online influencers. It serves as a reminder that such events can quickly spiral out of control, leading to violence and injuries.