New York City Braces for Stormy Monday

In anticipation of an incoming storm, all five boroughs of New York City are currently under a travel advisory. Although the morning commute is expected to be messy, experts predict that it will still be manageable for drivers. The Belt Parkway in Queens, which was shut down for several hours overnight, has since been reopened after crews worked to clear drains and lower water levels.

While the storm is not expected to have a significant impact on mass transit, the MTA is prepared to address any storm-related issues that may arise, such as trees falling onto tracks. So far, there have been no reports of major damage across the city.

Cellphone footage captured earlier on Sunday depicted lanes blocked off on Laurel Parkway due to dangerous levels of pooled water. Fortunately, no individuals were harmed or left stranded in the incident. Mayor Eric Adams has emphasized the importance of taking necessary precautions as the storm progresses, including following travel advisories and being mindful of high winds.

Adams urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel outdoors and allow city employees to carry out their responsibilities. He explained that city crews would be actively monitoring high-flood zones and ensuring that catch basins remain clear. As of Sunday evening, schools were scheduled to be open on Monday, though city officials are closely monitoring the storm’s developments and may make changes accordingly.

As New York City prepares for a stormy Monday, it is vital for residents to stay informed, exercise caution, and heed the advice of local authorities. Stay safe and be prepared for potential disruptions to travel and daily routines.