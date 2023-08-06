CityLife

CityLife

News

New York City Embraces Robotic Garbage Bins

By Gabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Several garbage bins in New York City have been transformed into robotic devices, showcasing a unique and positive attitude towards machines. Created by a group of research students from Cornell University, these innovative robots are operated remotely using cameras installed on each bin.

Citizens of New York City have enthusiastically embraced the robotic garbage bins. They quickly grasp the purpose of these bins and appreciate their efficiency in performing tasks. This reception underscores the city’s openness to adopting new technologies.

The introduction of robotic garbage bins in New York City holds great potential. Not only do these machines contribute to a cleaner and tidier environment, but they also serve as a step towards a more advanced and technology-driven future. The positive response from citizens further reinforces the notion that humans and machines can successfully coexist and collaborate.

