Yakuza Spinoff Brings Back Kazuma Kiryu for New Adventure

Sega’s upcoming Yakuza spinoff, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, will feature the return of Kazuma Kiryu, the protagonist of the Yakuza series. The game takes place between the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and the upcoming Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

In Like A Dragon Gaiden, Kiryu takes on the role of a superpowered secret agent, equipped with rocket-powered loafers, Spider-Man’s web-slinging abilities, and various gadgets, such as drones. The game offers a mix of drama and silly fan service, adding a fresh twist to the series’ brawls.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the developer behind the game, has provided a preview of what players can expect. The game includes familiar activities such as gambling and karaoke, as well as new features like live-action hostesses in the cabaret areas. Kiryu will interact with skimpily dressed models, adding an “adult” element to the game.

Combat is a significant focus in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Kiryu can utilize two fighting styles, including the gadget-powered Agent style, in street fights and a massive combat arena. Brawls can involve up to 16 or more combatants in a gladiatorial contest.

In addition to combat, players can engage in various side activities, including darts, golf, billiards, slot car racing, and playing classic Sega games. Like A Dragon Gaiden also offers a demo of the upcoming Yakuza: Like A Dragon sequel, called Infinite Wealth. The demo will feature exclusive scenes not found in the main game and will give fans a taste of the larger-than-life adventure to come.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 9th. It will be a digital-only release in North America.