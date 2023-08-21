Voiceitt Releases Voiceitt 2, an AI App for Speech Impairment

Voiceitt, an Israeli company, has developed a new web application called Voiceitt 2. This innovative app is designed to assist individuals with speech impairments in real-time communication.

Voiceitt 2 allows people with speech disabilities to speak spontaneously and be easily understood by others. It works by translating non-standard speech into standard speech, ensuring that their conversations are transcribed accurately. The app also integrates with popular AI assistants like ChatGPT and can be used in video meetings to provide captions and real-time transcriptions.

Users of Voiceitt 2 can create a personalized dictionary and train the app to recognize their unique pronunciation. The app then identifies the user’s trained phrases in real-time and translates the output into typical speech. This feature enables users to effectively communicate complex sentences and navigate their daily lives more easily.

Initially, Voiceitt 2 will be available in English for organizations and individuals in North America. However, the company plans to expand its availability to the UK and Australia by 2024. They also have future plans to include other languages and geographies.

According to Alyson Pace, the CEO of Voiceitt, the release of Voiceitt 2 marks an important milestone for the company. She states that their first product, an iOS app, was groundbreaking in helping people with speech disabilities express their wants and needs and control devices through voice commands with the help of Amazon’s Alexa integration. Voiceitt 2 takes these capabilities to the next level by empowering individuals to speak spontaneously.

Pace expresses excitement about the potential creative possibilities that Voiceitt 2 offers for the community. She believes that it will enhance productivity, strengthen connections with loved ones, and enable individuals to bring their ideas to life using their voices.