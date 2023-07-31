New and Improved Smarter Shopping Cart Coming to Select Stores

A new and improved version of the smarter shopping cart, known as the Caper Cart, will soon be available in select stores. Developed by Instacart Inc., the Caper Cart aims to enhance the shopping experience by allowing shoppers to track their purchases as they navigate through the aisles. This eliminates the need to wait in checkout lines.

Implementing this technology does come with its challenges, as the retail channel is complex and scanning and tracking items can be difficult. However, if successful, the Caper Cart could significantly save shoppers time. On the flip side, if it fails, it may join the ranks of other ineffective user interface technologies found in most grocery and retail chains.

The smarter checkout industry is expected to process over $387 billion in transactions worldwide by 2025, thanks to advancements in computer vision, machine learning, and AI modeling. Despite these improvements, there is still a need for more technology to make the shopping experience as seamless as possible.

Amazon Inc. has been utilizing various technologies in its stores for years. Their Go stores, Fresh grocery stores, and Whole Foods stores are equipped with technology that allows for contactless shopping. This includes smartphone apps, QR code scanning, palm-reading apps, and cameras to track shoppers’ movements. Amazon’s technology has been implemented in their own stores as well as licensed to other retailers. Retailers like CIBO Express, Hudsons, Panera Bread Co., and select sporting arenas have adopted Amazon’s technology.

Instacart’s Caper Carts take a different approach compared to Amazon. Instead of relying on cameras, the technology is integrated directly into the shopping cart. The carts come equipped with proprietary technology that recognizes the items placed in the cart, communicates with the cloud, and supports online shoppers. The carts also feature touchscreen tablets that allow customers to monitor their progress and make payments.

Currently, the Caper Carts are being piloted in several stores, including Schnucks Markets Inc., ShopRite, and Fairway Market. If the pilot is successful, the carts will be rolled out more extensively in early 2024.

Overall, the development and implementation of smarter shopping carts aim to bridge the gap between in-store and online experiences. Other companies, such as Trigo, are also competing in this market, offering their own solutions for a more efficient shopping experience.