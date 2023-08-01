Scientists Working on Miniaturizing Optical Atomic Clock for Dark Matter Search

Scientists and engineers are utilizing a cutting-edge tool called the optical atomic clock in their mission to uncover the secrets of dark matter. These highly sensitive clocks measure time by tracking the resonant frequency of atoms using a remarkably stable laser. Their precision is such that they would only lose less than a second if they operated for the entire age of the universe.

However, the main hurdle lies in scaling down the necessary equipment for these clocks, including lasers, electronics, and coolers. Currently, the size of these devices makes it cost-prohibitive to launch them into space.

To overcome this challenge, a group of researchers from the US Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory are focused on reducing the size of these components to fit within a shoebox. After more than two years of intensive work, they have reported promising initial outcomes.

The miniature optical atomic clock developed by MIT LL employs an ion trap as a sensor and a laser as the clock’s oscillator. This compact clock could potentially be deployed in space to search for ultralight dark matter, which is believed to cause oscillations in the masses of electrons. If multiple clocks were sent through an area filled with dark matter, they would desynchronize and then resynchronize as the dark matter passes.

In their attempts to detect dark matter, the researchers have conducted experiments using GPS satellites but have not found any evidence thus far. However, they are optimistic that a more sensitive clock could potentially detect it. MIT LL researchers have successfully miniaturized the trapped-ion atomic clock, integrating laser delivery and detection onto a single chip. Furthermore, Fermilab has provided valuable assistance in developing the miniature electronic control system.

The current challenge lies in designing a small chip that can manage the high voltages required for the system, while still operating at high speed and low power. The team is currently working on integrating the chip with the ion trap and is optimistic about future testing.