New Transistor Developed with Record-Breaking Speed

A team of researchers has successfully developed a groundbreaking transistor that operates at an exceptional speed, surpassing existing electric double layer transistors. This remarkable achievement was measured at 27μs, which is 8.5 times faster than previous transistors in its category. The high speed is attributed to the utilization of a solid electrolyte with excellent proton conductivity.

The transistor incorporates a specialized solid electrolyte known as a yttria-stabilized porous zirconia ceramic thin film. This thin film contains nano-scale pores that can absorb water and facilitate the movement of hydrogen ions, allowing for rapid charging and discharging. This unique feature enables the transistor to operate efficiently.

To further enhance its performance, the transistor utilizes a hydrogenated diamond thin film channel. This channel forms an electric double layer at the interface between the ceramic and diamond materials. This configuration enables swift charging and discharging of the conductive electrolyte. The transistor operates with the source at 0V, while the drain and gate operate at more negative potentials.

With no bias on the gate, the flow of current through the channel is minimal. However, as the gate is negatively charged, the current significantly increases. The transistor exhibits an on/off ratio of approximately five current decades, making it highly versatile for various applications.

In a proof-of-concept experiment, the researchers employed the transistor in a neuromorphic computer. This computer was trained to convert a triangle voltage wave into different waveforms. The transistor successfully accomplished this task with over 90% accuracy for all waveforms, except the square wave, which still achieved a respectable score of over 70%.

The findings of this research were published in the journal Materials Today Advances. The researchers anticipate that this development will have substantial implications for the advancement of AI devices. Specifically, it opens up new possibilities in the fields of event prediction, facial recognition, voice recognition, and odor recognition.

With its exceptional speed and versatility, this new transistor represents a significant milestone in transistor technology, paving the way for more efficient and advanced AI systems in the future.