Forest Eye Tool Gives Public Insights into Old Growth Tree Cutting in British Columbia

A new satellite tool called Forest Eye has been introduced by Stand.earth to provide the public with insights into the current cutting of old growth trees in British Columbia. The organization has partnered with Age of Union to halt the logging of rare and endangered old growth forests.

Forest Eye utilizes remote sensing, satellite imagery, and GIS mapping to identify instances of road-building, logging, and other forms of forest cover loss in at-risk old growth areas. This advanced technology aims to promote transparency, support public mobilization, and assist local communities in their efforts to stop old growth logging.

According to Angeline Robertson, Senior Investigative Researcher with Stand.earth Research Group, Forest Eye is designed to be disruptive and transparent. It serves as a tool to hold the BC government accountable and aids in the organization’s campaign against the destruction of old growth forests.

Tzeporah Berman, International Program Director with Stand.earth, emphasizes the significance of preserving these rare, old growth forests. She states that the recent extreme wildfire season in British Columbia highlights the vital role these forests play in protecting against the worst impacts of climate change.

Forest Eye offers the public the opportunity to subscribe to alerts through email or text messaging. Additionally, the resource provides a map of alerts, a searchable archive, and satellite imagery for further exploration and understanding of the issue at hand.