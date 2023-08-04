New Technology Partnership for Compact High-Performance Computer Vision

A technology partnership between SiLC Technologies and indie Semiconductor aims to deliver high-performance computer vision in a compact form factor. SiLC’s Eyeonic computer vision sensor will be integrated with indie Semiconductor’s Surya system-on-chip (SoC), resulting in improved performance, reduced power usage, and cost savings compared to existing implementations.

SiLC’s Eyeonic sensor utilizes frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) detection and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) for time-of-flight image processing functions including face biometrics. This partnership will enable mass market deployment of 4D FMCW imaging in various applications such as industrial automation, mobile robotics, and automotive applications including driver monitoring and self-driving systems.

SiLC’s Eyeonic sensor is known for its industry-leading FMCW LiDAR platform, offering the highest integration, resolution, precision, and longest range among competing approaches. It is also the only commercially available solution that provides polarization information.

In other news, Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has signed an agreement with a tier 1 automotive supplier to integrate iris biometrics into driver monitoring systems (DMS). This integration will fulfill upcoming regulations that require vehicles to include driver monitoring systems. Iris biometrics are ideal for DMS as the infrared cameras used to check the driver’s status can also illuminate the iris. Automotive companies are increasingly interested in implementing biometrics for in-car payments and personalization.

Furthermore, a recent review of the Genesis GV60 by Business Insider highlighted the limitations of biometric access control for automobiles using face and fingerprint biometrics. While the feature worked well overall, it added a few seconds to the process of starting the car, which may discourage other carmakers from adopting it.