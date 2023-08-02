Snappy Introduces Personal Gifting Plugin for ChatGPT

Snappy, a renowned gifting company, has launched a personal gifting plugin for ChatGPT, revolutionizing the way people give gifts. Powered by GPT-4, the plugin utilizes Snappy’s vast gifting data and expertise from sending millions of gifts worldwide to ensure the perfect gift for any occasion and recipient.

The Snappy Gifts plugin for ChatGPT allows gift-givers to provide recipient details such as interests, hobbies, and budget, generating a customized collection of curated gifts. Additional personalization options include adding a message and choosing from a variety of digital wrapping choices. Recipients are notified via text or email and can select their preferred gift from the collection using a custom link.

Snappy offers an extensive catalog of over 10,000 expertly-curated gifts from trusted partners, catering to various tastes, preferences, and budgets. Whether it’s for birthdays, anniversaries, or any other occasion, Snappy ensures their gift selections are suitable for every recipient.

The integration of Snappy’s expertise with ChatGPT delivers a seamless and customizable gifting experience. By leveraging Generative AI, Snappy has created a stress-free and time-saving process that brings joy to both gift-givers and recipients.

Users with a ChatGPTPlus account can easily install the Snappy Gifts ChatGPT plugin from the ChatGPT store at no additional cost.

Snappy is an award-winning gifting company founded in 2015. They have been recognized as one of Inc.’s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 2022, and 2023. They are the gifting partner for over 43% of Fortune 100 companies and countless individuals, striving to spread joy, gratitude, and take the guesswork out of gifting through meaningful and personalized experiences.