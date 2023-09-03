The Future of Nintendo amiibo Packaging: A Hint at Upcoming Console and Super Smash Bros. News?

A recent sighting of new amiibo inventory has sparked speculation about Nintendo’s plans for the future. The interesting thing about this batch of Nintendo figurines is what’s missing on the back of the packaging. Compared to previous releases, the packaging for these amiibo does not mention compatibility with the Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, or Switch.

The amiibo figures were first introduced during the E3 2014 conference, with Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U being one of the first compatible games. Since then, they have become a popular collectible for fans of Nintendo and Super Smash Bros. in particular. The figurines can be used to unlock special content or features in various games.

The omission of compatibility details on the new amiibo packaging has led to speculation that Nintendo is preparing for their next console release, rumored to be in the second half of 2024. It suggests that the upcoming console will also have amiibo support. This change in packaging has also raised hopes among fans of the Super Smash Bros. series, as Nintendo has a history of restocking Smash amiibo in anticipation of related announcements.

Rumors have been swirling about a potential Nintendo Direct event happening on September 13, 2023. Many are speculating that Nintendo may use this event to announce something related to the Super Smash Bros. series or provide details about their next console.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the sighting of the new amiibo packaging has sparked excitement and anticipation among Nintendo fans. People are eagerly waiting for any news about the future of the Super Smash Bros. series and what Nintendo has in store for their next console.

