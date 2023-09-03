CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

The Future of Nintendo amiibo Packaging: A Hint at Upcoming Console and Super Smash Bros. News?

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 3, 2023
The Future of Nintendo amiibo Packaging: A Hint at Upcoming Console and Super Smash Bros. News?

A recent sighting of new amiibo inventory has sparked speculation about Nintendo’s plans for the future. The interesting thing about this batch of Nintendo figurines is what’s missing on the back of the packaging. Compared to previous releases, the packaging for these amiibo does not mention compatibility with the Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, or Switch.

The amiibo figures were first introduced during the E3 2014 conference, with Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U being one of the first compatible games. Since then, they have become a popular collectible for fans of Nintendo and Super Smash Bros. in particular. The figurines can be used to unlock special content or features in various games.

The omission of compatibility details on the new amiibo packaging has led to speculation that Nintendo is preparing for their next console release, rumored to be in the second half of 2024. It suggests that the upcoming console will also have amiibo support. This change in packaging has also raised hopes among fans of the Super Smash Bros. series, as Nintendo has a history of restocking Smash amiibo in anticipation of related announcements.

Rumors have been swirling about a potential Nintendo Direct event happening on September 13, 2023. Many are speculating that Nintendo may use this event to announce something related to the Super Smash Bros. series or provide details about their next console.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the sighting of the new amiibo packaging has sparked excitement and anticipation among Nintendo fans. People are eagerly waiting for any news about the future of the Super Smash Bros. series and what Nintendo has in store for their next console.

Sources:
– Nintendo Life
– My Nintendo News
– Famiboard forum member testimony without URL

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Promise of Biological Recycling: Breaking Down Plastics with the Help of Nature

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

The Resilience of Bahrain’s Telecom Industry Amidst COVID-19: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sep 3, 2023
News

Streamlining Global Content Management: The Power of Cloud-Based Solutions

Sep 3, 2023

You missed

Science

Archaeologists Unearth 2,000-Year-Old Computer from Ancient Greece

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

New Circus Show Turns Suburban Home into a Theatrical Experience

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Promise of Biological Recycling: Breaking Down Plastics with the Help of Nature

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Resilience of Bahrain’s Telecom Industry Amidst COVID-19: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sep 3, 2023 0 Comments