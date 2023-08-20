CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Risks of Thawing Arctic Permafrost: “Time-Traveling Pathogens”

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 20, 2023
As the climate warms, there is a concern among scientists that thawing Arctic permafrost could release “time-traveling pathogens” that pose a risk to modern ecosystems. Permafrost is a layer of frozen ground found in high-latitude or high-altitude areas such as Greenland, Alaska, Siberia, the Tibetan Plateau, and northern Canada.

New research suggests that the warming planet could create conditions suitable for these pathogens to resurface from the past. An international team of researchers used digital modeling to study the interactions between an ancient virus and modern bacteria. Through multiple iterations, they found that about 1% of the ancient viruses caused significant disruptions to the bacterial community.

The viruses either increased species diversity by up to 12% or decreased it by 32%. These viral invaders not only survived but also evolved over time, disrupting the balance of the ecosystem. To simulate the infiltration of pathogens into an ecosystem, researchers used software called Avida. The study showed that when the virus entered an environment, it could only get energy by linking to suitable bacterial hosts. This caused the hosts to die, leading to a disturbance in the system.

While the findings do not suggest that a reawakened viral disease will pose a risk to one-third of humans or living organisms, scientists are worried about the consequences of thawing permafrost in a warming climate. The release of pathogens from permafrost is similar to the introduction of invasive species to an ecosystem. While most invasions fail, the sheer number of potential viruses escaping from permafrost increases the probability of successful invasion events.

The consequences of these pathogens can be catastrophic. The loss of species diversity by 32% in successful invasion events disrupts the balance of the ecosystem. The remaining species are forced into an arms race for survival, leading to imbalances in predator-prey relationships and resource utilization.

Overall, the study highlights the need to understand and monitor the risks associated with thawing Arctic permafrost. The release of time-traveling pathogens poses a potential threat to modern ecosystems, and further research is needed to assess the long-term ecological effects.

