Potential Cyberattack Uses Recorded Audio of Typing to Steal Personal Data

A recent study conducted by British researchers has brought attention to the possibility of a cyberattack that involves using recorded audio of a person’s typing to steal their personal data. The attack relies on a homemade deep-learning algorithm that analyzes the acoustics of keystroke noises in order to decode the typed content. The research showed that this method was successful in accurately decoding typing 95 percent of the time.

The necessary recordings for this type of attack can be easily obtained through a cell phone microphone or popular conferencing app Zoom. Once the audio is obtained, it can be processed by an algorithm to convert the sounds into readable text. This form of attack is known as an “acoustic side channel attack,” where sensitive information is captured through sonic surveillance.

While acoustic attacks themselves are not new, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities enhances their effectiveness in stealing data. The researchers are particularly concerned about the theft of passwords and online credentials. They point out that the ubiquity of keyboard acoustic emanations makes it an easily accessible attack vector, and one that victims often underestimate.

To protect against an acoustic keyboard attack, researchers propose a few defensive tactics. These include using randomized passwords, adding fake keystrokes to transmitted audio during voice calls, making changes to typing style, or relying more on biometric login mechanisms. However, these suggestions may not be practical for the average web user.

It is important to note that attackers could potentially exploit public spaces or use sophisticated listening devices to capture audio from a safe distance, making it more challenging to defend against this type of cyberattack. While implementing the recommended defensive measures may be difficult, raising awareness about this potential threat and considering stronger security measures can help mitigate the risks.