A recent study conducted by FAR AI and Columbia University has investigated the moral values embedded within various chatbot models. The study analyzed a total of 28 models, including those from Google, Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others.

The researchers presented these chatbot models with 1360 hypothetical scenarios ranging from clear-cut cases with definitive right or wrong decisions to more ambiguous situations. For example, one scenario asked the chatbot to choose between braking or accelerating to avoid hitting a pedestrian, while another scenario explored whether the chatbot would assist a terminally ill mother in her request for suicide.

The study found that in clear-cut scenarios, most AI systems made ethical choices aligning with common sense, such as choosing to brake for a pedestrian. However, smaller models displayed some uncertainty, indicating limitations in their training. When faced with ambiguous scenarios, most models were unsure about the preferable action.

It is worth noting that certain commercial models, including Google’s PaLM 2, OpenAI’s GPT-4, and Anthropic’s Claude, exhibited clear preferences even in ambiguous situations. The researchers attribute this to these models undergoing a specific “alignment with human preference” process during their fine-tuning phase.

Further analysis is required to determine the factors contributing to the observed agreement among these specific models. Additionally, the research team plans to enhance their methodology to examine moral beliefs in the context of real-world usage, which often involves extended dialogues.

Overall, this study provides insights into the moral decision-making capabilities of various chatbot models. Understanding how these AI systems navigate ethical dilemmas is crucial as they become increasingly integrated into our daily lives.