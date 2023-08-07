EV Charging Stations vs. Gas Stations: A Comparison Study

A recent study conducted by Coast examined the density of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in comparison to traditional gas stations in the United States. The results revealed some interesting findings regarding the accessibility of charging stations in different states.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Census Bureau, the study compared the density of EV charging ports to gas station pumps. Factors such as roadway miles, vehicle registrations, and square miles were taken into account to create a density metric. This metric aimed to identify states with better EV charging density than gas station density.

The study found that, on average, there are 104 gas pumps per 1,000 road miles in the United States. In contrast, there are only 22 EV charging ports. This disparity highlights the need for a greater number of charging stations as electric vehicles become more popular.

Examining specific states, the study revealed that Nevada has 49% more EVs per vehicle registration than the national average. However, it has 19% fewer EV ports per road mile. Similarly, Oregon has 56% more EVs per vehicle registration but 14% fewer EV ports.

Interestingly, Rhode Island has 26% fewer EVs per vehicle registration but a remarkable 205% more EV ports per road mile. Maine also stands out, with 47% fewer EVs per vehicle registration but 5% more EV ports per road mile.

In terms of gas vehicle usage, Nevada has 2% more gas vehicles per vehicle registration than the national average. Despite this, it has 37% fewer gas pumps per road mile. Conversely, Louisiana has 2% fewer gas vehicles per vehicle registration but 43% more gas pumps per road mile.

States that offer more EV charging opportunities than gas stations include Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Coast, founded in 2020 by Daniel Simon, is a smart fuel card and expense management platform built on the Visa network. It enables businesses to have flexibility and convenience when it comes to fueling, allowing team members to fill up anywhere Visa is accepted and pay for various expenses.