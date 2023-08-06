Insights into the Composition of Earth’s Early Atmosphere

A recent study has revealed new insights into the composition of the Earth’s earliest atmosphere. The research suggests that the atmosphere was rich in carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) due to the highly oxidized state of the planet’s magma ocean. These findings have raised questions about the formation of biomolecules and underscored the importance of late accretion of reducing materials for Earth’s habitability.

The study focused on understanding the oxidation state of the Earth’s mantle, which plays a crucial role in the composition of terrestrial planet atmospheres. Researchers from Ehime University conducted experimental studies to analyze the abundance of ferrous (Fe2+) and ferric (Fe3+) iron.

The results of the study showed that the formation efficiency of Fe3+ in metal-saturated magma at high pressures, representative of the lower mantle’s depth, was higher than previously believed. This led to an increase in Fe3+ content in the residual magma and its oxidation state. Consequently, the early Earth’s magma ocean was significantly more oxidizing than the mantle we observe today.

Furthermore, the estimated oxidation state of the Earth’s magma ocean aligns with the oxidation state of Hadean magmas that existed over four billion years ago, as indicated by geological records.

The highly oxidized atmosphere resulting from the degassing of volatiles from the early Earth’s magma ocean suggests that it would have contained abundant CO2 and SO2. However, the formation efficiency of biomolecules in such a CO2-rich atmosphere is low. The researchers propose that the late accretion of reducing materials after the Earth’s formation played a vital role in supplying biologically available organic molecules and creating a habitable environment.

This study, funded by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, contributes to our understanding of the early Earth’s atmospheric conditions and their implications for the potential emergence of life.