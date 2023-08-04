The Composition of the Moon’s Interior: Challenging Existing Theories

Scientists have been intrigued by the composition of the Moon’s interior for a long time. Recent studies have suggested the presence of a partially molten layer in the Moon’s mantle, which lies beneath its cratered crust. However, a new study conducted by researchers from Germany, the Czech Republic, and the US challenges this theory.

The researchers compared two different models of the Moon’s interior to determine which one could best explain the measurements of the Moon’s shape and motion. Both models have implications for our understanding of how the Moon formed and its composition.

The first model proposes the existence of a thick layer of weak, partially molten material deep beneath the Moon’s surface. This model was developed to explain unusual measurements collected from lunar seismic stations during the Apollo missions. According to this theory, the molten layer dissipates tidal energy and seismic waves.

On the other hand, the second model suggests that there is no molten layer and that the observed deformation of the Moon can be explained by the behavior of solid rocks at relatively low temperatures. The researchers, however, emphasize that the available data is not sufficient to conclusively distinguish between these two possibilities.

Further research and lunar explorations are needed to gain deeper insights into the Moon’s interior. The findings of this study underscore the challenges scientists face in studying a celestial body that continues to hold many mysteries.