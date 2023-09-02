CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

A New Social Network, Pitchel, Connects Startups with Investors

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 2, 2023
A New Social Network, Pitchel, Connects Startups with Investors

Pitchel is a new social network that aims to bridge the gap between startups and investors. With its user-friendly interface and mobile application format, Pitchel allows startup owners to present their ideas to a wider audience and potentially attract funding for further development. Only 1% of startups achieve unicorn status, and Pitchel aims to improve these odds by providing a platform for startups to showcase their ideas and connect with potential investors.

The main feature of Pitchel is its short video format, where startup owners can present their ideas in a concise and engaging manner. This allows investors to quickly and easily browse through various startup pitches, saving them time and helping them identify potential opportunities.

To join Pitchel, users simply need to download the app from the App Store or Google Play and register with their email or Google/Apple ID. Startup owners can then upload their video pitch and provide basic information about their business, such as goals, problem-solving strategies, and competitive advantages. Investors can customize their video feed by selecting specific startup criteria or categories, ensuring that they see only the pitches that meet their interests.

Pitchel offers personalized experiences for both investors and users, with the ability to filter and customize the content they see based on their interests. It also provides global access to investment opportunities, breaking down geographic restrictions and allowing startups from all corners of the world to access potential investors.

Furthermore, Pitchel supports startups by giving them a platform to reach a wider audience of investors and receive feedback from external sources. The user-friendly interface of the Pitchel app ensures a smooth experience for all users, making registration, profile filling, and communication hassle-free.

Pitchel is currently accepting pre-launch forms from startups, providing an opportunity to secure a guaranteed placement when the social network officially launches. Additional information about projects will also be shared on Pitchel’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Sources: CBInsights

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

The Future of Telecommunications: Embracing Global Cloud Migration Strategies

Sep 2, 2023
News

Whaling’s Impact on Humpback Whale Populations May Be Less Severe Than Previously Thought

Sep 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

How Privileged Identity Management is Revolutionizing Tech Industries

Sep 2, 2023

You missed

Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to Redeem Daily Codes for Free Rewards

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

AI Making Waves in India: Updates and Innovations

Sep 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Gaming With Disabilities: The Challenges and the Call for Representation

Sep 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The Return of Free Fire India

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments