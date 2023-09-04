Realme C51: An Affordable Smartphone Launching in India Today

Today, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is launching an affordable smartphone in India, specifically targeting the budget segment. The Realme C51 smartphone comes with unique features like the dynamic island interface found in iPhones. Additionally, it offers a 5000mAh battery and a 50MP camera.

The price of the Realme C51 has not been officially announced yet, but it is expected to be around INR 10,499. Users on Twitter have shared this information. The smartphone will be available in Mint Green and Carbon Black colors, with a thickness of 7.99mm and a weight of 186 grams.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C51 will feature a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with an octa-core chipset. For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone will have a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera. In addition, the phone will have a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability. The company claims that the phone can be charged from 0 to 50% in just 28 minutes.

Realme will launch the C51 in two variants: 4/64GB and 4/128GB. Users can expand the memory up to 8GB RAM and 1TB storage using a memory card. The smartphone will also feature a mini capsule and a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Infinix Zero 30 5G and Moto G84 5G Also Launched

In addition to the Realme C51, Infinix has also launched the Infinix Zero 30 5G smartphone, which offers a 5000mAh battery and a 108MP primary camera. Prior to this, Motorola had launched the Moto G84 5G smartphone, which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 50MP OIS camera, and a 6.55-inch FHD+ display. The 12/256GB variant of the Moto G84 is priced at INR 19,999.

