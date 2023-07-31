The Frontline in Southern Ukraine: A Satellite View

A recent satellite map reveals the current frontline in southern Ukraine. The image shows unharvested crop fields traced along the frontline as Kyiv continues its summer counteroffensive against Russian troops. The dried-up Kakhovka reservoir, located west of the green patches representing the crops, marks the boundaries between Ukrainian and Russian-controlled territories.

The unharvested crops in the satellite image correspond to the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the eastern Donetsk region, aligning with updated maps of the front line. These fields have been left untouched due to the hazards of the ongoing war, including landmines and contaminated soils.

The war in Ukraine has raised concerns about global food shortages. Moscow’s termination of a grain deal has disrupted the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports to the rest of the world. Additionally, an explosion at the Kakhovka dam on June 6 caused a significant drop in water levels in the Kakhovka reservoir, affecting agricultural regions in southern Ukraine.

Close to the front lines, agricultural workers face the danger of navigating fields filled with mines. Ukraine is currently experiencing the highest level of landmine contamination since World War II. As a result, many families and small-scale farmers in the front-line regions have chosen not to plant crops this season due to the risks.

While Ukrainian troops have made some territorial gains in the southern and eastern regions during the two-month counteroffensive, experts caution that Russia has likely established strong defenses in the area. The situation remains complex as Kyiv continues its efforts to regain control of the region.