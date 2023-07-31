Cargo Ship Carrying Over 3,000 Cars Catches Fire Off Coast of the Netherlands

A cargo ship carrying more than 3,000 cars caught fire off the coast of the Netherlands, emphasizing the need for improved safety measures. The incident took place on Wednesday morning and involved the successful evacuation of all 23 crew members.

As a response to this incident and the increasing concerns regarding safety risks of transporting electric vehicles (EVs) by sea, plans are underway to implement new safety measures. These measures aim to specifically address the fire risks associated with EVs due to their high-energy battery systems.

By 2024, ships transporting EVs will be required to have enhanced fire detection and suppression systems. This will involve the installation of advanced technology like water mist systems for effective fire suppression. Moreover, the ships will have dedicated cargo compartments with fire-resistant barriers to contain potential fires and prevent them from spreading.

The necessity for these safety measures arises from the difficulty in extinguishing fires involving EVs. The high energy density of EV batteries can generate intense heat and release potentially hazardous gases during a fire.

The new safety regulations aim to ensure the safety of crew members on board and minimize environmental damage. By implementing these measures, the risk of fires on EV-carrying ships can be significantly reduced, promoting safer transportation of these vehicles by sea in the future.