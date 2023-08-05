A Revolutionary Robotic Gripping Device Developed by Researchers

Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a groundbreaking robotic gripping device that offers a wide range of capabilities. This innovative gripper is capable of delicate tasks like picking up a drop of water, as well as heavy lifting with a 6.4-kilogram weight. It is also highly dexterous and can fold cloth with ease. With its remarkable precision, the gripper can handle microfilms that are 20 times thinner than a human hair.

The design of this gripper builds upon previous models that utilized kirigami, a technique involving the cutting and folding of two-dimensional sheets to create three-dimensional shapes. Through significant advancements in the structure and trajectory of the grippers, the researchers have successfully achieved unprecedented levels of strength and gentleness in this new device.

A notable feature of this technology is that its attractive characteristics are primarily driven by its structural design, rather than the specific materials used. This breakthrough allows the grippers to be fabricated using biodegradable materials, such as sturdy plant leaves. This feature becomes advantageous when the grippers are only required for a limited period of time.

Additionally, the researchers have integrated the robotic gripping device with myoelectric prosthetic hand technology. This integration allows the gripper to be controlled by muscle signals, opening up possibilities for its use in robotic prosthetics. By utilizing muscle activity, the gripper can perform challenging tasks that are currently difficult with existing prosthetic devices.

While this gripping device cannot fully replace all functions of existing prosthetic hands, it can certainly complement them. The strength, gentleness, and precision of this gripper make it highly versatile and suitable for a wide variety of applications in manufacturing and beyond.